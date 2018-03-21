Gov't Prepares to Submit Constitutional Revision Bill Next Monday

Anchor: The presidential office has launched active efforts to submit its own proposal for a constitutional amendment next Monday. However, the plan has faced strong resistance from the opposition camp.

Our Bae Joo-yon has more.



Report: President Moon Jae-in on Monday ordered the government to make all-out preparations in order to present its own proposal for a constitutional amendment next Monday.



According to the top office, the president issued the order in a bid to guarantee at least 60 days of deliberation in parliament in order to carry out a referendum on the constitutional amendment at the same time as the June local elections.



Jin Sung-joon, presidential aide for political affairs, said the move is aimed at giving the National Assembly a final chance to produce its own bill ahead of the June elections.



Next Monday, the government’s revision bill will be submitted via an electronic approval method shortly after a Cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister, as the president will be overseas.



Starting from Tuesday, details of the government’s revision bill will be unveiled for three days in order to help people better understand the changes.



The government’s decision was met with fierce resistance from the opposition camp. All four major opposition parties, including the main Liberty Korea Party(LKP), reiterated that the National Assembly should lead efforts to revise the constitution.



The ruling Democratic Party(DP), on its part, said opposition parties are blocking efforts to amend the constitution and urged them to support endeavors for revisions.



Floor leaders of the DP, the LKP and the Bareunmirae Party, which hold negotiation blocs in parliament, met with the speaker of the National Assembly on Monday to broker a deal, but only confirmed their differences.

Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.



