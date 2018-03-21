Seoul and Beijing to Establish Hotline to Jointly Tackle Fine Dust

Seoul and Beijing will establish a hotline to jointly tackle fine dust polluting the sister cities and to regularly share data on air quality.



Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and his Beijing counterpart Chen Jining on Monday reached the agreement during the third meeting of the Seoul-Beijing Integration Council held in the South Korean capital.



Established in 2013, the Seoul-Beijing Integration Council meets every two years to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in the fields of economy, culture, education and environment.



For the third meeting, Chen had some 30 senior officials of the Beijing government accompany him.



During Monday's meeting, the two cities also agreed to create a joint research team on improving air quality in a bid to develop technologies on slashing fine dust levels.

















