Write : 2018-03-19 16:47:42 Update : 2018-03-19 17:02:13

Moon's Approval Rating Approaches 70%

President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating has rebounded to nearly 70 percent. 

A Realmeter survey commissioned by local broadcaster CBS showed on Monday that 69-point-six percent of respondents approved of Moon’s handling of state affairs last week, up by three-point-eight percentage points from a week earlier. 

The portion of those negatively assessing his performance dropped by four-point-four percentage points to 23-point-eight percent. 

His approval rating is now only one percentage point shy of the level last seen in mid-January before the government's policies concerning virtual currencies and the unified Korean women’s ice hockey team for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics drew controversy. 

The pollster gave credit for the rise in the figure to the growing public interest in his diplomatic achievements through his special envoys to North Korea and the U.S., and related follow-up measures, including the envoys’ visits to Russia, Japan and China, as well as telephone calls between Moon and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts. 

Pollster Realmeter surveyed two-thousand-503 South Korean adults between Monday and Friday of last week. The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points. 

