Ruling Party Refuses to Reinstate Chung Bong-ju

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has refused to reinstate former lawmaker Chung Bong-ju after he became embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal.



Party Spokeswoman Back Hye-ryun said the party decided not to accept Chung back during a meeting of its Supreme Council on Monday.



The former politician was imprisoned on charges of spreading allegations of financial fraud against former president Lee Myung-bak during the 2007 presidential race, claiming that Lee was the true owner and beneficiary of investment firm BBK.



He was released in December last year, after President Moon Jae-in granted him a special pardon, after which he sought to restore his position in the liberal camp.



Chung had requested his reinstatement on March seventh and on the same day was planning to announce his bid for Seoul mayor. However, he ended up putting off the announcement after a sexual misconduct claim against him surfaced.



He denied the allegation and said he would continue with his electoral bid, unveiling on Sunday that he would run for the mayoral post as an independent candidate if he has to.















