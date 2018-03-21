Moon Stresses Fairness in Employment at Public Firms

Write : 2018-03-19 16:59:39 Update : 2018-03-19 17:08:19

Moon Stresses Fairness in Employment at Public Firms

President Moon Jae-in has emphasized the importance of fair opportunities to land a job and the government’s will to rectify wrong hiring practices at public companies. 

At the government’s innovative strategy meeting on Monday, Moon advocated the cancellation of the employment of those hired in illicit manners and rectification for those unfairly pushed aside for them, adding it will be the first step to securing fairness and neutrality in employment. 

The president said that creating a culture in which the government becomes a true servant for the public should be a fundamental principle of government innovation. 

His remarks came after the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced Monday that it will dismiss by the end of this month 226 employees of state-owned casino Kangwon Land who were hired through political or corporate connections.

