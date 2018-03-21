Gov't to Crack down on Shady Hiring, Expand Public Participation

The government plans to immediately annul the employment of those hired at public organizations through private connections.



This comes as part of a comprehensive self-innovation plan announced on Monday during the government’s innovative strategy meeting chaired by President Moon Jae-in.



Under the plan, public officials involved in unfair employment arrangements made at the request of an acquaintance or in return for bribes will be subject to severe punishment, including expulsion, dismissal, and possibly face criminal charges.



The government said it will also pursue more value-oriented policies and increase budget spending on human rights, safety, environment preservation and social minorities.



Policies reflecting social values will also be given priority in budget allocation at the central or regional government level.



The Moon administration said it plans to encourage more public participation in state affairs. In line with this, an online platform for public policy proposals created last year will be turned into a permanent apparatus.

