Defense Ministry: S. Korea-US Joint Military Drills to be Begin on April 1st

The Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that South Korea and the United States will begin their annual joint military exercises from April first.



In a press release, the ministry said the defense chiefs of the two nations agreed to resume the military drills which had been put off until after the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and Paralympics based on the spirit of the world sports event.



The ministry said the exercises will be carried out on a similar scale to previous years.



It said the UN Command notified North Korea on Tuesday of the planned drills and explained that they are annual exercises of defensive nature. The ministry added that the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission will oversee the drills.



South Korea and the U.S. are expected to launch the combined field training Foal Eagle exercise from April first for a month and the computer-simulated command post Key Resolve exercise from April 23rd for two weeks.



Compared to last year, the Foal Eagle exercise will be a month shorter.