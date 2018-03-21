S. Korea, US to Begin Joint Military Drills on April 1st

Anchor: The Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that South Korea and the United States will begin their annual joint military exercises from April first. The exercises had been put off until after the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and Paralympics based on the spirit of the world sports event.

Our Bae Joo-yon has the details.



Report: The defense chiefs of South Korea and the U.S. agreed to kick off their annual joint military drills on April first.



The Defense Ministry said in a press release Tuesday that the UN Command notified North Korea of the planned drills earlier in the day and explained that they are annual exercises of defensive nature.



The ministry added that it let the North know that the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission will oversee the drills to determine that they are conducted in compliance with the Korean Armistice Agreement.



The exercises will see the participation of some 23-thousand U.S. troops and around 300-thousand South Korean forces, or a similar scale to previous years.



South Korea and the U.S. are expected to launch the combined field training Foal Eagle exercise from April first for a month and the computer-simulated command post Key Resolve exercise from April 23rd for two weeks.



Compared to last year, the Foal Eagle exercise will be a month shorter.



Sources say the U.S. is unlikely to deploy strategic assets to this year’s exercises. Last year, the U.S. sent B-1B bombers, nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines to the joint exercises.



The sources said the upcoming exercises are likely to be conducted in a low-key manner given that an inter-Korean summit is slated to be held next month and a North Korea-U.S. summit is expected to open in May.

Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.



