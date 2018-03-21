President Moon Jae-in's office sets out to revise the constitution by reflecting the country's history of democratization as well as strengthening labor rights and the public's right to know.



The presidential office on Tuesday revealed details of a government-led proposal on amending the national constitution, before a draft is submitted for approval to the National Assembly next Monday.



Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs Cho Kuk said that the revisions seek to expand people's basic rights in order to guarantee their freedom, safety and quality of life as well as strengthen citizens' rights such as a direct democracy.



The revised draft seeks to add the May 19th Gwangju Pro-Democracy Movement to the constitution's democratic ideals which currently include the April 19th Revolution.



However, the draft does not include the recent 'candlelight revolution' which saw hundreds of thousands of South Koreans march for the removal of ex-President Park Geun-hye, as it is deemed to be ongoing.



Also, the government draft makes efforts to distribute equal pay for the same value of work obligatory, and removes a clause granting the right to prosecutors to request an arrest warrant.