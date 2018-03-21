Top Office: Civic Committee on Nobel Peace Prize for Moon Not Desirable

The presidential office has expressed concern over a civic committee pushing for the Nobel Peace Prize for President Moon Jae-in.



The committee was launched by an organization representing over 100 professional groups such as the Korean Bar Association.



Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said Tuesday that news about the committee has nothing to do with the president himself, adding such a move is not very desirable.



Kim said an inter-Korean summit has been agreed to but only the first step has been taken. He said the road ahead is long and now is the time for caution in both words and actions.



The organization consisting of occupational associations announced the launch of the Nobel peace prize steering committee on Monday and that a meeting of its founding members would be held Tuesday.



The group said it is also pushing for a joint award for President Moon, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



