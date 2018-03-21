S. Korean and Canadian Leaders Agree to Defend Free Trade Values

President Moon Jae-in and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a phone conversation Tuesday, exchanging views on how to respond to trade protectionist measures as well as the current situation on the Korean Peninsula.



Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said the officials spoke for 40 minutes from 8:50 a.m., during which they expressed their concern about the spread of protectionism around the world.



Agreeing that their countries are highly dependent on trade, the two heads of state decided to work together closely to uphold free trade values.



Regarding the U.S.' recent move to impose tariffs on foreign steel, Trudeau said he believes Canada's exemption is a one-off case and a matter that is linked to the renegotiation process of the North American Free Trade Agreement.



He said Canada will address the issue this June as the chair country of the G7 Summit.



In response, Moon expressed appreciation toward Canada's efforts to protect the core values of free trade and said Korea is willing to join such efforts.















