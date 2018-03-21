Moon: PyeongChang Games Opened New Path for Peace

President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that the PyeongChang Olympic and Paralympic Games, with North Korea's participation, conveyed a message of peace around the world.



He said the sports event led to summit talks agreed to between the two Koreas and the U.S. and North Korea, and a new path is opening for peace on the Korean Peninsula.



Chairing a Cabinet meeting, the president said the PyeongChang Olympics and Paralympics ended successfully, citing reviews assessing that Olympic facilities such as stadiums, athletes’ villages and the media center were near perfection.



He mentioned success in all areas, including volunteers' dedication, South Korea's cultural capacity, its advanced information and communications technology and mature citizenship. He said the nation received the greatest compliment from the world which said that the games having no flaw, was the flaw.



President Moon said the success of PyeongChang should now serve to further develop Korean society. He asked officials to review measures to build a society where the disabled and nondisabled all live together without discrimination.

