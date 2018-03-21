Rival Parties Split over Moon's Plan to Submit Constitutional Revision Bill

Rival political parties are colliding over President Moon Jae-in’s plan to present a government proposal for a constitutional amendment next week.



Floor Leader Woo Won-shik of the ruling Democratic Party told a party meeting on Tuesday that the largest opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) should join negotiations on how to revise the Constitution instead of attempting to derail related efforts.



He said as long as President Moon shows sincere determination to amend the Constitution, the political community should discuss the matter in a responsible manner.



The LKP has criticized Moon’s plan, threatening to boycott parliamentary proceedings if he follows up on it.



LKP Chairman Hong Joon-pyo described the move as an attempt to brand the conservative party as an antireform group and put the ruling party in a better position ahead of the local elections. The constitutional amendment, he said, will not be carried out as the president wishes.



Representative Park Joo-sun, co-leader of the new minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, also called on Moon to suspend the plan, calling it unilateral.

