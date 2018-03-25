Moon Hints at Possible 3-Way Summit with N. Korea, US

Write : 2018-03-21 11:14:11 Update : 2018-03-21 13:00:05

President Moon Jae-in has hinted at the possibility of three-way talks with the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea.
 
The president said on Wednesday that planned summit talks between the two Koreas and the U.S. and North Korea may lead to a possible three-way summit.

Moon made the remarks at the presidential office, while chairing the second meeting of the preparatory committee for the inter-Korean summit set for late next month.

The president also stressed the need to completely resolve the North Korean nuclear issue through the planned talks. 




