Trump, Putin to Continue Efforts to Reduce Korean Peninsula Tension

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his reelection. Trump and Putin also discussed denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula during the telephone talks held on Tuesday.

Kim Bum-soo has more.



Report:



[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]

"I had a call with President Putin and congratulated him on the victory, his electoral victory.”



U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election.



During an Oval Office meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump told reporters about his telephone talks with Putin Tuesday.



[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]

“We had a very good call and I suspect that we'll probably be meeting in the not too distant future to discuss the arms race, which is getting out of control, but we will never allow anybody to have anything even close to what we have. And also to discuss Ukraine and Syria and North Korea and various other things.”



Trump’s Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said there are no specific plans made at this time for the talks.



She said, however, that Washington wants to continue to have dialogue with Moscow to talk about North Korea and other shared interests.



According to Russian media, the Kremlin said the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the reduction of tension on the Korean Peninsula, and stressed the necessity of continuing consistent efforts to resolve the situation through peaceful, diplomatic means.



Trump is facing criticism for his congratulatory remarks from Sen. John McCain and others. McCain said an American president does not lead the Free World by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections.

Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.











