Moon Aims for Complete Denuclearization through 3-Ways Talks

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in has hinted at the possibility of three-way talks with the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea. While chairing a meeting of the inter-Korean summit preparations committee, Moon revealed his vision for inter-Korean peace.

Kim Bum-soo has more.



Report: The South Korean president says that the upcoming inter-Korean summit in April and the following U.S.-North Korea summit must serve as an opportunity to completely resolve the Korean Peninsula issues.



President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday revealed his vision while chairing the inter-Korean summit preparations committee's second meeting at the top office.



"The U.S.-North Korea summit following the inter-Korean summit is going to be a world historical event in itself. Depending on the venue, it could produce dramatic scenes. And depending on the progress, a trilateral summit among South and North Koreas and the U.S. could follow. We must completely resolve the Korean Peninsula nuclear and peace issues through the talks and other meetings to follow."



He said that an environment should be built where the two Koreas can prosper together peacefully without interfering with each other, regardless of whether they live together or separately.



"Although it is a path that has not been explored, we have a clear vision. We have a vision and goals to achieve through an accord among the leaders of South and North Korea and the U.S. That would be the denuclearization, establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, normalization of the U.S.-North Korea relations, development of inter-Korean ties and economic cooperation between the U.S. and North Korea, and the U.S. and the two Koreas."



While reaffirming his vision for co-prosperity, Moon instructed his officials to be neutral when dealing with the shared interests of Seoul, Washington and Pyongyang.



The meeting came as senior North Korean diplomat Choe Kang-il, former U.S. ambassador to South Korea Kathleen Stephens and Chairman Baek Jong-chun of South Korea's Sejong Institute are holding semiofficial talks in Finland.



The three sides will continue the one-point-five track meeting until Wednesday to discuss the upcoming inter-Korean and North Korea-U.S. summits.

Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.


























