Moon's Constitutional Revision Seeks to Empower Local Governments

The presidential office on Wednesday unveiled the second part of the government's constitutional revision bill, which will be submitted to the National Assembly next Monday.



The proposed bill stipulates a clause regarding the nation's capital to enable possible relocation in the future if necessary.



The revision will also greatly enhance the authority and autonomy of local governments by granting them their own executive and legislative powers.



In addition, the envisioned amendment will articulate the "public concept of land ownership" to allow the government to impose certain restrictions or duties for public and reasonable use of land.



The top office said that the articles regarding the autonomy of local governments will be implemented immediately after the revised Constitution is promulgated, if passed.













