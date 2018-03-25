Parliament Approves BOK Head for Second Term

Parliament has cleared the way for Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol to serve a second term.



The National Assembly’s Strategy and Finance Committee on Wednesday adopted a confirmation hearing report that unanimously declared Lee fit to serve another four-year term as the central bank chief.



It is rare for the Assembly to adopt a report on the day of confirmation hearing.



Lee, whose first term is set to expire at the end of this month, is set to become the third person to lead the BOK for a second straight term.



