Moon Arrives in Vietnam

President Moon Jae-in embarked on a seven-day trip to Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates(UAE) on Thursday.



The presidential office said that Moon arrived in Vietnam on Thursday afternoon.



He is set to meet South Korean football coach Park Hang-seo, the head coach of the Vietnamese national football team and under-23 football team whose leadership led the country to win second place in the U23 Asian Cup.



The president will then participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Vietnam-Korea Institute of Science and Technology, in which the two nations invested 35 million dollars respectively.



He will also attend a dinner with Korean nationals in Vietnam.



On the second day of his visit on Friday, Moon will hold a summit with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang.



He will also meet with top Vietnamese officials including Communist Party of Vietnam Secretary General Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.



He will then fly to the UAE on Saturday after a breakfast with Vietnamese citizens.