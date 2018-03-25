President Moon Jae-in's proposal on amending the Constitution seeks to adopt a system in which the president will serve a four-year term and can be reelected once.



Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs Cho Kuk said in a press briefing on Thursday that the nation adopted the current five-year single-term presidency when it last revised the Constitution in 1987 because it had undergone years of military dictatorship.



Cho said that South Korea ushered in a new era with the so-called candlelight revolution, adding that the time has come for the nation to introduce a four-year presidential system which allows one reelection. He said the new system would help realize responsible politics and stable management of state affairs.



Cho noted that even if the presidential system is revised, the change would not apply to President Moon.







