Survey: 6 out of 10 S. Koreans Support Pres. Moon Submitting Constitutional Revision Bill

Write : 2018-03-22 12:00:51 Update : 2018-03-22 15:14:17

A new survey finds that six out of ten South Koreans support President Moon Jae-in submitting a government-led constitutional amendment bill. 

Pollster Real Meter surveyed 500 adults on Wednesday and found that 59-point-six percent of respondents support the president presenting the revision bill, citing weak resolve by the National Assembly to amend the Constitution and the need to swiftly pursue a revision. 

Meanwhile, 28-point-seven percent of the surveyed opposed a government-led bill, saying the move is a ploy to blame the opposition for failing to pursue a revision. 

Around 12 percent said they had no particular opinion on the matter. 

The survey commissioned by local broadcaster TBS had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.

