Government Sees Little Impact from Fed Rate Hike

Anchor: The Federal Reserve lifted U.S. interest rates by 25 basis points to a range of one-point-five to one-point-75 percent, surpassing the Korean rate of one-point-five percent. It is the first time in nearly eleven years that there has been a reversal in the two rates. Seoul reassured that it sees little chance of rapid capital outflow.

Kim In-kyung has this report.



Report: The U.S. Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point for the first time in three months.



[Sound bite: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell]

"We decided today to raise the target rate for the federal funds rate by one quarter percentage point, bringing it to one and a half to one and three-quarter percent. This decision marks another step in the ongoing process of gradually scaling back monetary policy accommodation, a process that has been under way for several years now."



Newly appointed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell notched his first interest rate hike on Wednesday, citing positive economic prospects and indicators.



The increase pushed the U.S. key rates above the Korean rate of one-point-five percent, resulting in the first "reversal" of interest rates between the U.S. and South Korea in nearly eleven years.



Chaired by First Vice Finance Minister Ko Hyoung-kwon, the government immediately convened a meeting of related agencies to discuss response measures. Participants agreed that there is little chance of rapid capital outflow due to the reversal, but stressed the need to be on guard.



The government said that roughly 85 percent of assets invested by foreigners in South Korea are stocks, affected by Korea’s economic conditions and corporate earnings outlook. It said the remaining 15 percent are mostly mid- to long-term investments in bonds made by major central banks and sovereign funds.



The Bank of Korea also held a meeting to review financial and economic conditions. Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol told reporters earlier in the day that the hike will have little impact on the domestic financial market as it was expected, but promised to keep vigilant and take measures in case of sudden changes in the market.



As uncertainties about the rate hike faded, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index, or KOSPI, broke the two-thousand-500 threshold for the first time in one and a half months during mid-day trading before closing lower.

Kim In-kyung, KBS World Radio News.