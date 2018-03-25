Anchor: President Moon Jae-in has begun his seven-day trip to Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates(UAE), marking his first state visit to a foreign country this year. For a detailed schedule, we turn to our Oh Soo-young.



Report: President Moon Jae-in arrived in Hanoi on Thursday afternoon.



He kicked off his first state visit of the year at a football training center in the Vietnamese capital. He is set to meet South Korean football coach Park Hang-seo who heads the Vietnamese national football team and led the under-23 football team to win second place in the U23 Asian Cup.



Moon will then participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Vietnam-Korea Institute of Science and Technology, a 70 million dollar joint investment, after which he will attend a dinner with Korean nationals.



On Friday, Moon will hold a summit with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang as well as other government leaders and politicians to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, especially in trade and investment.



South Korea is Vietnam's second-largest trading partner, with trade having reached nearly 64 billion U.S. dollars last year.



Moon's Vietnam trip also comes as he rolls out his New Southern Policy which aims to increase political and economic ties with member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.



After a breakfast with Vietnamese citizens on Saturday, the South Korean president will head to the United Arab Emirates.



He will meet with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for a summit and discuss ways to further develop bilateral ties.



Accompanied by the Crown Prince, Moon will attend a ceremony on Monday to celebrate the completion of the Barakah nuclear power plant which was built by South Korean companies.



Moon will return home next Tuesday.

Oh Soo-young, KBS World Radio News.