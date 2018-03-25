Cheong Wa Dae: Parliament Has Until May to Produce Constitutional Revision

The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae says it can withdraw its proposal for a constitutional amendment if rival parties are able draw up their own joint bill by early May.



Jin Sung-joon, presidential aide for political affairs, relayed the top office’s stance in a media briefing on Thursday.



He explained even if the government submits its constitutional revision bill as planned, the National Assembly will still have time to draw up its own proposal until early May. He urged the ruling and opposition parties to iron out their differences and reach consensus on the matter.



The government plans to submit its bill to parliament on Monday, guaranteeing at least 60 days for deliberation so it can be put to a referendum at the same time as the June local elections. Cheong Wa Dae apparently believes the goal can still be achieved as long as parliament produces a coordinated bill by early May.



Jin said President Moon Jae-in will do his best to persuade parliament to get to work and is considering an assembly speech or meeting with the leaders of the major parties or related parliamentary committees.