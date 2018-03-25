Govt Unveils Entire Text of Constitutional Revision Bill

The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae has unveiled the complete text of President Moon Jae-in's proposed bill for a constitutional amendment.



The top office unveiled the entire text of the proposed bill to the public on Thursday after announcing the third and final portion of government's envisioned changes to the Constitution.



The government bill consists of the preamble, eleven articles and 137 clauses in addition to supplementary provisions. Compared with the current Constitution, it has one more article and seven more clauses.



The government said it will submit the bill to the National Assembly on Monday unless rival parties reach an agreement on drawing up their own proposal for a constitutional amendment.



President Moon Jae-in on Thursday embarked on a seven-day trip to Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates(UAE), so the bill will be submitted via an electronic approval method after a Cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister.