LKP Promises Parliamentary Constitutional Revision Bill by May

The largest opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) says it will cooperate to produce a parliamentary proposal for a constitutional revision by May.



LKP Floor Leader Kim Sung-tae made the promise on Thursday during a party meeting, pushing up their initial plan to do so by June.



Kim said the LKP will join forces with three other opposition parties in order to propose within May a constitutional amendment bill that reflects the opinions of the public.



He also said the National Assembly’s special committee on constitutional revision will speed up deliberations on the matter by holding a meeting twice a week beginning next week.



Kim’s remarks came after the presidential office said earlier in the day that it can still withdraw its proposal for a constitutional amendment if rival parties agree to produce their own.



However, it's not clear whether the LKP will go along with the government’s plan to carry out a referendum on the issue at the same time as the June local elections. Kim criticized the government for disclosing its bill to the public this week, calling it a political show.



The main opposition also refused to meet with senior presidential secretary for political affairs Han Byung-do, who paid them a visit in the day to explain the government’s bill.