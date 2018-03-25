Anchor: A Seoul court has issued an arrest warrant for former President Lee Myung-bak on bribery, embezzlement, tax evasion and other charges. He is now behind bars, becoming the fourth former South Korean president to be arrested on corruption charges.

Kim Bum-soo has more.



Report: The Seoul Central District Court accepted the prosecution's warrant request for ex-President Lee Myung-bak late Thursday night.



The court cited concerns that Lee may destroy evidence while noting that most of the criminal allegations against him have been substantiated by the prosecution.



As Lee's custody was secured for up to 20 days, prosecution officials arrived at the former president's residence in Seoul at around midnight, and transported him to the Seoul Eastern Detention Center.



Lee is expected to stand trial while in detention as the prosecution is likely to indict him before the April tenth deadline.



He faces at least 12 charges, including bribery, tax evasion, embezzlement, abuse of authority and leaking of presidential records. He is accused of pocketing eleven billion won in bribes and embezzling 35 billion won from auto parts company DAS, which he allegedly owns.



The conservative ex-president has denied all charges against him, claiming that the investigation is a "political vendetta" by the liberal Moon Jae-in administration.



After the court decision, however, the 76-year-old released a three-page hand-written statement, saying his efforts for clean politics fell short of the present day standard of Korean citizens.



While highlighting his former staff's hard work in the face of the 2008 global financial crisis, Lee also expressed hope that his arrest will lessen the pain of his family and those who worked with him.



The court decision marks the fourth time a former South Korean president has been arrested for corruption.



Lee was the former chief executive of Hyundai Engineering and Construction and the mayor of Seoul. He served as president from 2008 to 2013.

Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.