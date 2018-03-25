Parties Split over Arrest of Former President Lee

Rival parties have given mixed responses to the arrest of former President Lee Myung-bak over corruption charges.



The conservative main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) expressed regret and called the arrest "mortifying and cruel" in a comment right after a local court issued an arrest warrant for Lee late Thursday.



Kim Hyun, the spokeswoman of the ruling Democratic Party said that the decision to arrest him was the citizens' will, adding it's the duty of a former president to confess and seek forgiveness from citizens rather than keep on denying the charges.



The progressive minor Justice Party said that Lee brought his arrest upon himself, wasting all the opportunities to speak the truth to the people and seek forgiveness.



The minor opposition Baruenmirae Party and the Party for Democracy and Peace described Lee's arrest as a "due consequence."