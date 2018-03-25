Top Office Vows Close Cooperation with Bolton

The presidential office says it will hold close consultations with U.S. President Donald Trump’s new national security adviser, John Bolton, and other key officials on Korean Peninsula issues.



A senior presidential official told reporters on Friday that Bolton, who's considered to be a hardliner on issues regarding the North, has abundant knowledge of Korean affairs thanks to his experience as undersecretary of state and is said to be trusted by Trump.



Earlier on Thursday, Trump replaced his chief national security adviser, Herbert McMaster, with Bolton, who had also served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.



Asked if McMaster’s dismissal will affect preparations for the upcoming inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korean summits, the presidential official said what is important is Trump’s intention.