Gov't Marks 3rd Yellow Sea Safeguard Day with Ceremony

The government on Friday held a ceremony marking the third Yellow Sea Safeguard Day in a bid to commemorate the sacrifices of South Korean soldiers during North Korea's past provocations in the Yellow Sea.



The ceremony was held by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs at the Daejeon National Ceremony.



In a speech, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said that if peace takes root on the Korean Peninsula, waters south and north of the Northern Limit Line in the Yellow Sea will become a repository for inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation as well as joint prosperity. He also stressed the need to continuously guard the Yellow Sea.



The fourth Friday of March has been designated as Yellow Sea Safeguard Day to remember the three provocations the North launched since 2000, namely the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong, the torpedo attack on the Cheonan Navy vessel and the shelling of Yeonpyeong Island. The day was also designated to strengthen South Korea's resolve for national defense against the North's threats.