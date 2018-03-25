Leaders of S. Korea, Vietnam Adopt Joint Declaration

Anchor: The leaders of South Korea and Vietnam have adopted a joint declaration presenting their visions for future relations and cooperation between the two nations. The two sides also agreed to work together to increase bilateral trade to more than 100 billion U.S. dollars by 2020.

Lee Bo-kyung has more.



Report: President Moon Jae-in and Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang adopted the joint declaration on Friday morning during their summit talks in Hanoi.



In the declaration, Moon and Quang highly rated dramatic developments made in bilateral relations over the past 25 years since the two nations established diplomatic ties.



They also agreed on the need to upgrade the current "strategic cooperative partnership" by further deepening and expanding exchanges and cooperation in diverse areas.



The leaders agreed to increase exchanges between high-level officials from their countries. President Moon then extended an invitation for Quang and his wife to visit South Korea, which was immediately accepted by the Vietnamese president.



They also agreed that improved inter-Korean relations and a peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue are imperative for establishing a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula as well as the peace of the international community.



Meanwhile, at the start of the summit, President Moon expressed regret over a "tragic history" between the two nations in an apparent reference to a massacre of Vietnamese civilians by South Korean troops during the Vietnam War.



The president then hoped that the two nations will work together to enhance bilateral cooperation and relations.



Moon will head to the United Arab Emirates for the second-half of his trip on Saturday before returning home on Wednesday.

Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.