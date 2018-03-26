Prosecution to Question Ex-Pres. Lee Monday

Prosecutors plan to question former President Lee Myung-bak on Monday, which will be the first interrogation after his arrest on Thursday over corruption charges.



According to the prosecution on Sunday, a probe team at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office is examining investigative records and documents regarding Lee's case since he was arrested late Thursday.



Investigators and prosecutors plan to visit the Seoul Eastern Detention Center on Monday afternoon to question the ex-president.



The prosecution plans to put the former president on trial after a thorough investigation. Prosecutors are allowed to extend Lee's detention once, which will then expire on April tenth.