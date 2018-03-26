S. Korea, UAE Agree to Upgrade Ties to Special Strategic Partnership

South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to upgrade their relations into a "special strategic partnership."



The agreement came on Sunday during a summit between President Moon Jae-in and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.



While agreeing to place theie relations to a notch, the two leaders also decided to set up a vice ministerial-level consultative group in diplomacy and defense.



The two nations had agreed to launch the so-called "Two-Plus-Two" dialogue involving their top defense and foreign officials when Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi visited Seoul in January.



Moon and the UAE leader held one-on-one summit talks, which was followed by an extended summit in the presence of Moon's Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok and Khaldoon.