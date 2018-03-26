Moon Submits Constitutional Revision Proposal to National Assembly

President Moon Jae-in submitted his constitutional revision bill to the National Assembly on Monday.



After the Cabinet endorsed the bill earlier in the day, Moon, who is visiting the United Arab Emirates, approved it via an electronic approval system and submitted it to parliament.



According to the law, the National Assembly or the president can submit a constitutional revision bill.



The Assembly will review the submitted bill for up to 60 days, vote on it, and put it to a referendum when at least two thirds of registered lawmakers agree on it.