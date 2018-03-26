Moon: UAE Vows Support for S. Korea's Bid for Saudi Nuclear Power Plant Project

Write : 2018-03-26 09:31:07 Update : 2018-03-26 10:24:31

President Moon Jae-in says that the United Arab Emirates(UAE) has pledged its support for South Korea's efforts to take part in Saudi Arabia's project to build nuclear power plants.

Moon made the remark on Sunday in Abu Dhabi during a meeting with Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, and Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company(ADNOC).

The president said that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and he also discussed bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector during a lunch following their summit on Sunday. 

Moon said that the crown prince asked for Seoul's cooperation and support on the UAE's efforts to increase farm production, and he pledged active support. 

The meeting was attended by top Seoul officials, including Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok.

