Anchor: President Moon Jae-in, who is currently on an official state visit to the United Arab Emirates, has told his aides to prepare follow-up measures for closer cooperation on energy projects with the Middle Eastern country.

Oh Sooyoung has the details.



Report: The United Arab Emirates(UAE) has expressed its intent to sign 25 billion dollars worth of deals with South Korean firms on its energy development projects.



The presidential office in Seoul said Tuesday that President Moon Jae-in was given the UAE's assurance for the deals when he met with top officials following his summit with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



The crown prince reportedly gave specific instructions regarding the deals to his aides including Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi.



The UAE said that Korea's SK Group will take part in its crude oil storage project in the Fujairah area and Samsung Group will sign a three-point-five billion dollar deal.



The crown prince ordered his aides to ensure South Korean firms are invited to the UAE's new oil field exploration and development projects.



The UAE also proposed that the two nations closely cooperate on renewable energy, port and infrastructure development projects -- especially on Seoul's bid to participate in building nuclear power plants in Saudi Arabia.



President Moon instructed his presidential aides and related government ministries to prepare follow-up measures in light of such prospects.



On the last day of his official trip to the UAE, the president visited South Korean soldiers at the Akh unit, which has been stationed since 2011 to help train UAE troops and protect South Korean residents in case of armed conflicts.



The presidential office said that Moon will visit Dubai next where he will meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.



The president will return home on Wednesday.

Oh Sooyoung, KBS World Radio News.