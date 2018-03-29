Rival Parties Start Negotiations on Revising the Constitution

Ruling and opposition parties have kicked off earnest negotiations on revising the Constitution.

The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party held talks at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

In opening remarks, the Democratic Party's Woo Won-shik proposed that rival camps stop futile wrangling over the timing of the referendum on constitutional amendment and the issue of who should submit the amendment bill. He called for parliamentary efforts to establish a foundation of the country for future generations.

Liberty Korea Party's floor leader Kim Sung-tae said that if the president and the ruling party sincerely want a constitutional revision centered on the public, they should withdraw the government's amendment bill submitted to parliament.

The Bareunmirae Party's floor leader Kim Dong-cheol said the amendment bill should reflect public desires on electoral reform and reform of state powers.

