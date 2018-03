North Korea confirmed Wednesday that leader Kim Jong-un visited China.



The North's state broadcaster Korean Central Television said that Kim made an unofficial visit to China from Sunday to Wednesday at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.



The broadcaster said Kim's wife Ri Sol-ju accompanied him.



The delegation also included vice chairmen of the North's ruling Workers' Party Choe Ryong-hae, Pak Kwang-ho, Ri Su-yong and Kim Yong-chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho.