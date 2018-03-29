CCTV: Kim Jong-un Holds Summit with Xi in Beijing

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV has reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited China for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.



The report Wednesday said that Kim visited China from Sunday to Tuesday at Xi's invitation and held summit talks in Beijing.



It added that the North Korean delegation included Kim's wife Ri Sol-ju, Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho and other officials.



In the summit, Xi and Kim reportedly agreed on bilateral cooperation and friendship and agreed to work to settle peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.



Before the summit, the two leaders inspected the honor guard and had dinner along with their wives.



Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Wang Huning, a member of the Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee were also present at the summit.