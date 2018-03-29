Moon Returns from Trip to Vietnam, UAE

President Moon Jae-in has returned from a seven-day tour to Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates(UAE).



The president arrived on Air Force One at Seoul Airport in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday. Moon will take a rest at the presidential office after receiving a briefing on pending issues from his aides.



The president visited Vietnam last Thursday. During his three-day state visit, Moon held a summit with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang and adopted a joint declaration presenting their visions for future relations and cooperation between the two nations.



The two sides also agreed to work together to increase bilateral trade to more than 100 billion U.S. dollars by 2020.



During his four-day trip to the UAE, Moon held a summit with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, who expressed intent to sign 25 billion dollars worth of deals with South Korean firms on energy development projects.



Moon also visited the South Korean Akh unit stationed in the Middle Eastern country and praised the soldiers' work and contributions to the development of the Seoul-Abu Dhabi relationship.