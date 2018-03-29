Presidential Office Confirms Kim Jong-un's Visit to China

Seoul confirmed on Wednesday that the high-level North Korean official who visited China from Sunday was leader Kim Jong-un.



North Korea also confirmed that Kim made an unofficial visit to China from Sunday to Wednesday at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.



Kim crossed the Sinuiju-Dandong border on a special train on Sunday and arrived in Beijing on Monday. He left the Chinese capital Tuesday afternoon.



A senior presidential official said Kim's train returned to North Korean territory Wednesday morning.