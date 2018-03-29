KCNA: Kim Jong-un, Xi Jinping Exchange Opinions on Major Issues

Write : 2018-03-28 09:40:09

KCNA: Kim Jong-un, Xi Jinping Exchange Opinions on Major Issues

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping have reportedly exchanged in-depth opinions on critical issues including ways to develop their countries' friendly relations and Korean Peninsula issues. 

The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Wednesday that Kim and Xi held summit talks on Monday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The report said that Kim told Xi that the two nations should enhance bilateral ties and cooperation by increasing meetings between their officials and strengthening bilateral strategic communication and cooperation.

Kim reportedly extended an invitation for Xi to visit North Korea at a convenient time, which was immediately accepted by Xi.

