Asahi: N. Korea Reducing Troops at Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site

North Korea is reportedly reducing the amount of troops deployed at its Punggye-ri nuclear test site by half amid a planned summit with the United States.



Japan's Asahi Shimbun daily on Wednesday quoted a source familiar with North Korea affairs as saying that two of four battalions at the North's 19th Regiment stationed near the test site were ordered to relocate early this month.



The daily said that the move came as North Korea and the U.S. are expected to reach an agreement on the North's denuclearization at the upcoming summit.



The report projected that if the two sides agreed on denuclearization, the nuclear test site could be shut down.