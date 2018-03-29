Kim Jong-un Affirms Commitment to Denuclearization

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has affirmed his commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula during his surprise trip to China.



According to Chinese state media CCTV and Xinhua News Agency on Wednesday, Kim said during his trip that it is the North's consistent stance that it stands committed to denuclearization on the peninsula in accordance with the will of late President Kim Il-sung and late General Secretary Kim Jong-il.



Kim reportedly told Chinese President Xi Jinping that the situation on the peninsula is starting to improve, noting that North Korea has taken the initiative to ease tensions and put forward proposals for peace talks.



He said that Pyongyang decided to turn inter-Korean relations into reconciliation and cooperation, expressing willingness to talk with the leaders of South Korea and the U.S.



Kim reportedly said that the denuclearization issue can be resolved if Seoul and Washington respond to the North's efforts with goodwill, and create an atmosphere of peace and stability while taking progressive measures for peace.



Kim expressed hopes to strengthen strategic communication with China in the process and keep peace and stability on the peninsula.



In response, Xi expressed his support for North Korea's critical efforts regarding active changes seen in the region this year, saying that he supports a resolution of the Korean Peninsula issues through dialogue and negotiations.