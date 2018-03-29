Chinese State Councilor Yang to Visit S. Korea Thursday

Write : 2018-03-28 10:39:19 Update : 2018-03-28 11:44:50

Chinese State Councilor Yang to Visit S. Korea Thursday

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi will visit South Korea on Thursday as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s special envoy. 

Presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan said in a press briefing on Wednesday that upon his arrival, Yang will meet with National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong before paying a courtesy call to President Moon Jae-in. 

Yoon said that during his stay, Yang will provide a detailed explanation on the results of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to China. Yoon added that Yang is also expected to discuss key issues of mutual concern with South Korean officials, including the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

