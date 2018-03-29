China Briefs US on Kim Jong-un's Visit

China has briefed the U.S. on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to Beijing.



The White House said in a statement on Tuesday that it was contacted by the Chinese government earlier in the day.



In the statement, released immediately after China's announcement of the visit, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the briefing included a personal message from Chinese President Xi Jinping to U.S. President Donald Trump, which was conveyed.



Sanders went on to say that the U.S. remains in close contact with its allies South Korea and Japan and that the White House sees North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to China as further evidence that the U.S.’ campaign of maximum pressure is creating the appropriate atmosphere for dialogue with Pyongyang.



The statement came hours after Sanders said she is not in a position to confirm or deny media reports on Kim’s China trip. She had only said that Trump was being kept up to speed on a number of fronts when it comes to North Korea and preparations.





