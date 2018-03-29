Kim Jong-un Discusses Denuclearization with Xi Jinping

Anchor: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's surprise visit to China was simultaneously confirmed by the two countries' state media on Wednesday. During his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kim affirmed his commitment to denuclearization, saying that it is the will of his late grandfather and father.

Kim In-kyung has the details.



Report: North Korea's young leader Kim Jong-un met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday ahead of his planned summits with South Korea and the U.S.



The meeting was confirmed by North Korean and Chinese state media on Wednesday, ending days of speculation spurred by the arrival in Beijing of a special train from the North used to carry the reclusive regime's leadership.



According to China's CCTV and Xinhua News Agency, Kim told Xi that the North remains committed to denuclearization in accordance with the will of the North's late founder Kim Il-sung and former leader Kim Jong-il.



Kim said the situation on the peninsula is starting to improve, noting that North Korea has taken the initiative to ease tensions and put forward proposals for peace talks.



He said that the denuclearization issue can be resolved if Seoul and Washington respond to the North's efforts with goodwill, and create an atmosphere of peace and stability while taking progressive measures for peace.



Xi expressed his support for North Korea's efforts regarding changes in the region this year, saying that he supports a resolution of Korean Peninsula issues through dialogue and negotiations.



Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi will visit Seoul on Thursday as Xi's special envoy to provide a detailed explanation on the results of Kim's trip.



After leaving Beijing on Tuesday, Kim's train is known to have passed through the Chinese border city of Dandong and returned to the North at around 7 a.m. Wednesday.



On his first known trip abroad since taking power in 2011, Kim was accompanied by his wife Ri Sol-ju and a host of senior officials including vice chairman of the North's ruling Workers' Party Choe Ryong-hae and Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho.

Kim In-kyung, KBS World Radio News.