Prosecution: Park Administration Lied about Response Time to Sewol Sinking

The prosecution says the ousted Park Geun-hye administration fabricated the timetable regarding its handling of the deadly sinking of the Sewol ferry in 2014.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Wednesday announced the result of its probe into suspicions related to the former presidential office’s response to the maritime disaster.



Investigators said that Park’s former officials claimed that the ex-president received her first report 20 minutes earlier than she actually did.



The prosecution said that Park’s first instructions for all-out rescue efforts were issued at 10:22 a.m. on April, 16th 2014. The presidential office had said that the orders were already out by 10:15.



Prosecutors said Park was in her bedroom at the presidential residence when her chief national security adviser Kim Jang-soo attempted to report to her about the situation twice over the phone. One of Park’s secretaries had to drive to her residence to alert her of the situation. Park then called Kim at 10:22.



Prosecutors indicted Kim and Park’s chief of staff Kim Ki-choon for providing false information to the parliament about the top office’s handling of the deadly Sewol sinking.



The six-thousand-800 ton ferry capsized in waters off the southwestern coast while carrying 476 people, including many high school students. The maritime disaster took 304 lives.



The Park government's ineffective handling of the tragedy triggered public outrage, spurring protests for her impeachment.