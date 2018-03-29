Moon Endorses Relocation of 3 Gov't Agencies

President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday authorized the relocation of three government agencies as part of the government’s balanced development initiative.



Accordingly, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the Ministry of Science and ICT will move to Sejong City from Seoul and Gwacheon, respectively, while the Korea Coast Guard will move from Sejong City to Incheon.



The two agencies moving to Sejong City will finalize their relocation by August of next year, while the Korea Coast Guard will complete the move this year.



The presidential office expressed hope that the moves will foster balanced development between the capital and local areas and strengthen Sejong City’s role as an administration-focused city.