Arrest Warrant Rejected for Ex-Governor An Hee-jung

A local court has rejected an arrest warrant for former South Chungcheong Province Governor An Hee-jung, who is accused of sexually assaulting his former secretary.



The Seoul Western District Court on Wednesday rejected the prosecution's warrant request for An after an arraignment hearing and deliberations.



The court said that in light of evidence that has been collected, there is a low risk of the suspect fleeing or destroying evidence.



The prosecution requested the warrant last Friday, charging the ex-governor of raping his secretary Kim Ji-eun four times over the course of eight months from June of last year to February this year.



A second complaint was lodged against An by a female staff member of a think tank founded by the former governor. However, these allegations have not been included in the warrant request.