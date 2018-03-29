Arrest Warrant Rejected for Ex-Governor An Hee-jung

Write : 2018-03-29 08:54:59 Update : 2018-03-29 09:26:42

Arrest Warrant Rejected for Ex-Governor An Hee-jung

A local court has rejected an arrest warrant for former South Chungcheong Province Governor An Hee-jung, who is accused of sexually assaulting his former secretary.

The Seoul Western District Court on Wednesday rejected the prosecution's warrant request for An after an arraignment hearing and deliberations.

The court said that in light of evidence that has been collected, there is a low risk of the suspect fleeing or destroying evidence.

The prosecution requested the warrant last Friday, charging the ex-governor of raping his secretary Kim Ji-eun four times over the course of eight months from June of last year to February this year.  

A second complaint was lodged against An by a female staff member of a think tank founded by the former governor. However, these allegations have not been included in the warrant request.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>